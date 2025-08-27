Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently returned to Mumbai along with Ranbir Kapoor, received a warm welcome from fans at the airport.

Videos and pictures circulated on social media showed the actor accepting gifts with humility.

In one video, he is seen folding his hands as a fan drapes a shawl over him. He then removed his shoes before accepting a small statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a gesture that drew praise for his respect.

He also posed for photos with the fan.

Vicky kept dapper as he opted for a grey hoodie, matching pants, and shoes.

The video quickly went viral, with fans lauding his gesture. Comments ranged from "Genuine sanskar (values)" to "Beautiful, respect for Vicky." While another admirer wrote, "Not goosebumps, but I got tears in my eyes."

Vicky was last seen in 'Chhaava,' which performed well at the box office. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film will mark the first collaboration between Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt collaborated with Bhansali in the 2022 film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' (ANI)

