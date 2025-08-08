Mumbai, August 8: As his film “Chhaava” is all set to have its television premiere on Independence Day weekend, National Award-winner Vicky Kaushal spoke about the film and said that he poured his heart into every moment of the film. Vicky shared, “It’s an honour to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into every home. Chhaava has been a journey of courage and pride, and I poured my heart into every moment.”

The actor said that for the first time ever, the film, which will air on Star Gold on August 17, will also be available in Marathi on select operators on television. He added: “Making it even more special for Marathi-speaking audiences.” The film brings to life the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the fearless son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose legacy shaped the course of Indian history. What Is ‘Chhaava’ Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Film Go Viral – Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?.

“Chhaava” is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Divya Dutta as Maharani Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite Rashmika shared, "Playing Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' was an honour for me. She was a woman of immense strength, grace, and resilience, a true pillar beside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bringing her story to the screen, especially in such a monumental historical drama, has been truly special.” ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Saga Continues To Shine, Earns INR 524.83 Crore in India.

Director Laxman Utekar said that ‘Chhaava’ is not just a film to him. It’s a tribute to the courage and spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a story that had to be told with all the grandeur and authenticity it deserves.” A spokesperson from Star Gold added, "Star Gold has always led the way in delivering quality entertainment and 'Chhaava' is the next big spectacle to grace homes across India. The film's compelling narrative and powerhouse performances make it a truly spectacular viewing experience on TV.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).