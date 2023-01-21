Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Friday, revealed how he ended up bagging the lead role in director Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur during the shoot of their period spy thriller film Raazi. Taking to Instagram, the 'Sanju' actor posted a picture with Meghna and captioned it, "6 years ago, in 2017, while Shooting for 'Raazi' here in Punjab, on this very terrace... @meghnagulzar briefly mentioned #SamBahadur for the first time, as one of her future projects. Quietly in my heart, I sent out a wish to the universe... to one day be considered for the role...Today... sitting on the same terrace with Meghna, as we are set for an all-nighter, shooting for a beautiful episode from Sam's life. Living Sam is probably the most magical journey I'm on as an Actor!" Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Arrives In Vizag For An Action Sequence Shoot, Receives Warm Welcome From Fans (Watch Video).

The makers of Sam Bahadur are currently shooting for the last schedule of the film in Punjab. Helmed by Meghna and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. Recently the makers of the film dropped a teaser of the film in which he was seen wearing a uniform and walking through his troops as they make way for his exit.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, Vicky had earlier said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work, the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

