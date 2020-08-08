Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday took inspiration from the viral 2020 Challenge on Instagram as he shared collage channelling his different moods.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor shared the collage wherein he showcased his moods and collated it into a Calendar for the year 2020. In the collage, Vicky is seen in a jovial mood as he grooves in the first 3 pictures for the months - January, February and March. In the picture for the month of April, the actor is seen with a straight face, while in May snap, the 'Manmarziyaan' star is seen crying. In the capture for June, the actor is seen hugging a friend as he cries of his shoulder.

Also Read | Krrish 4 to See Hrithik Roshan Reunite With Jadoo? Actor's 'Emotional' Tweet on Koi Mil Gaya Completing 17 Years Hints So!.

In the picture for the month of July, the 'Raazi' actor is seen sporting shades as he covers his tears with a pair of glasses. The August picture shows Vicky crying out loud as he holds a gun. The September picture of the collage shows the actor enraged as he pointed the gun on his head.

The 32-year-old actor captioned the post as, "k se correct by @fuhsephantom. #2020."

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Hospitalised: Fans Relieved To Know That Baba Has Tested Negative For COVID-19, Wish Him Good Health On Twitter (View Tweets).

Celebrity followers including Sonakshi Sinha liked the post that garnered more than 1 lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

Earlier, Bollywood stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajol Devgn, Malaika Arora and Swara Bhasker took the trending #2020Challenge on Instagram.

The new 2020 challenge is about perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month this year. The meme challenge has caught the fancy of social media in just a day with celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo posting their collage of pictures channelling their mood for the year 2020. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)