Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday unveiled the official trailer of Varun Grover's directorial debut 'All India Rank'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a heartwarming note along with the trailer.

The note read, "Hum dono engineers ka cinema ki duniya mein safar lagbhag saath hi shuru hua with... Masaan. "Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey!" A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far. I'm so happy and proud to be presenting the Trailer of 'ALL INDIA RANK'... the Directorial Debut of my dear and incredibly talented friend #VarunGrover. Shine on mere bhai and my best wishes to the entire team."

Varun Grover and Vicky Kaushal worked together in 'Masaan'.

Vicky Kaushal began his career with an engineering degree and shifted gears with 'Masaan', his debut film. Ever since, the actor has been winning millions of hearts.

Both Vicky and Varun's journey in the world of cinema began with 'Masaan'.

The trailer unfolds with an upbeat and catchy tune, showcasing various aspects of an aspiring IITian's life.

From parental pressure to adapting to hostel culture. All India Rank is a story of every teenager fighting in this rat race to become an IITian.

Presented by Sriram Raghavan, 'All India Rank' is written and directed by Varun Grover. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, the film is co-produced by Gayatri M.

It is all set to hit the theatres on February 23.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next period drama film 'Chhaava', in Karan Johar's next untitled production venture opposite Tripti Dimri and in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

