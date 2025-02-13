Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday.

Vicky expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit the sacred site, saying, "I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here."

The actor's visit comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film, 'Chhaava'.

This historical epic tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, will be released on February 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, according to Uttar Pradesh government officials, more than 1.47 million devotees took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati on Thursday.

Among them, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which continues to attract devotees from across the globe for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni waters has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

