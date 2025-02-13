Meem Se Mohabbat fans have already flooded social media with their anticipation and excitement for the next episode - which is set to give us a heart-wrenching love confession from Roshi (played by Dananeer Mobeen) and Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed. After the emotional roller coaster of episode 17, Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 18 promo showed us the much-awaited face-off between the lead pair, as they stand on a scenic beach. And as we eagerly anticipate the new episode to absolutely wreck our heart, right before Valentine’s Day, here’s exactly what we can expect from Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 18, based on Meem Se Mohabbat latest episode promo. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 Written Update: Abid Uncle Suggests Talha Marry Roshi, Who Firmly Remains Against the 'Age Gap' Relationship! (Watch Video).

The teaser begins with a worried Abid uncle voicing his concerns about Sabeeka’s return to Talha’s life. It quickly gives us glimpses of another heated argument between Sabeeka and Roshi about their feelings for Talha. And the quick 1-minute video ends with a hopeful and happy Roshi enjoying the beach as an angry and sombre Talha walks towards her, as Dada Jaan’s hopeful voice fills our screen with poignant and thoughtful poetry - “Woh mohabbat jiske sirf ehsaas ne roshi mein masbat tabdiliyan paida ki hain woh galat kaise ho sakti hain.” (The love that has already transformed Roshi for the better, how can that be wrong.)

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 18 Promo (Watch Video)

Fans are anticipating the heart-breaking love confession between Roshi and Talha to be the ending of Episode 18, as they then wait another week to watch how the story progresses. The glimpses of Roshi and Talha’s conversation that we have witnessed shows a teary-eyed Roshi telling Talha that she changed for him and that loving him was a big mistake on her side. Talha, who has already accepted his love for Roshi and made the decision not to pursue it for her own happiness and betterment, stands there - dumbfounded, as Roshi repeats the words that he has thought many times - that he is undeserving of her love.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 18 Promo (Watch Video)

Meem Se Mohabbat has quickly grown to become one of the most popular and heavily followed Pakistani dramas, not just in the country but also across the South Asian region. The refreshing love story, the honest conversations it has about the issues of age gap romance, and the brilliant performances of all the cast and crew have played a crucial role in the show's increasing success and popularity. Even as fans urge for daily episodes, Meem Se Mohabbat currently airs twice a week and is posted on Hum TV’s YouTube for international views.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).