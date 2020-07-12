Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham "could not be happier" for her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance, Nicola Peltz.

According to People Magazine, the 46-year-old Victoria celebrated the couple in an Instagram post on Saturday, sharing a photo of the two.

"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," the former Spice Girls member wrote in her caption.

Notably, Peltz's engagement dress was designed by her future-in-law.

Brooklyn is the eldest child of Victoria and husband David Beckham, who are also parents to sons 17-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz and eight-year-old daughter Harper.

Romeo and Cruz also congratulated their elder brother and future sister-in-law. "Congratulations," Romeo wrote on his Instagram story, while Cruz added, "LOVE YOU".

The happy couple, who first went public with their relationship in January, confirmed the exciting news in a pair of matching social media posts on Saturday. Just hours before the announcement, reports about their engagement was doing the rounds online.

Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,"-- which also showed off the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actor's stunning diamond ring.

"I am the luckiest man in the world," the groom-to-be added. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [?] I love you baby xx."

Echoing the same sentiments in her announcement post, Peltz wrote, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

Alongside the same photo of the pair embracing outdoors, she also gave Harper, who turned eight years old earlier this month, a shout-out for capturing the moment. "Thank you, Harper, for this pic," she wrote. (ANI)

