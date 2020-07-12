Bollywood just got its biggest shock as megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. The duo confirmed the news on Twitter on July 11 and have been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. While Amitabh Bachchan's condition has been reported to be stable with mild symptoms, we are certainly hoping him to have a speedy recovery. Just when fans were trying to get a grip on this news, a tweet suggesting Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar testing positive for coronavirus went viral. The tweet coming from a random account suggested that it was after Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash. Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: After Testing Positive for Coronavirus, Big B is Stable and Showing Mild Symptoms Confirms Hospital Rep.

As per the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda had attended the bash which led to Neetu and Ranbir testing corona positive. The rumour has now been clarified by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to bust these rumours and said, "Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics."

Check Out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Post Here:

Neetu Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday bash at home and a few industry celebs including Karan Johar were spotted attending the same. It is certainly good to know that Ranbir and Neetu are all fine and that fans won't be getting another shock of seeing their favourite celeb get infected by coronavirus.

