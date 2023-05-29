Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Ganga is more than a holy river; it is the very essence of India. Thousands of dazzling lamps illuminate the flowing waters during Ganga Dussehra, invoking serenity and generosity. This event is joyfully observed across many states where the Ganges flows, with unshakable passion and zeal. On this occasion, 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actor Vidisha Srivastava talked about the significance and rituals associated with the festival.

She said, "Devotees seek blessings from the sacred Ganga River for good fortune. During my childhood, I joyfully played near the serene ghats of the Ganges and witnessed the enchanting sight of countless lamps adorning its flowing waters during the festival."

Talking about the significance of the rituals performed during the festival, she shared, "This beautiful ritual symbolizes the pursuit of peace and goodness. During this time of the year, people from across the world gather in Varanasi to partake in the purifying act of bathing in the holy river."

Vidisha recalled her memories associated with the festival and said, "My mother faithfully adhered to the tradition of offering tenfold. Whether it was presenting ten varieties of flowers, fragrances, lamps, oblations, betel leaves, or fruits, she emphasized the significance of the number ten."

"While immersing oneself in the Ganges, it was customary to take ten sacred dips. In our family, this auspicious day has held great importance for acquiring valuable possessions, purchasing new vehicles, or entering a new home. I yearn to be present in the city this year, longing to relive these cherished experiences again," she concluded. (ANI)

