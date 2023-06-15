Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed the speculations, disclosing that their relationship blossomed on the sets of Lust Stories 2. In a subsequent interview, Vijay Varma was asked about his personal life, and while avoiding names, he expressed his contentment, emphasizing the abundance of love in his life. Jee Karda Review: Tamannaah Bhatia and Aashim Gulati's Series Is Formulaic Yet Entertaining (Latestly Exclusive).
During an interview with Janice Sequeira, Vijay Varma was questioned about his personal life and the recent speculations surrounding it. In response, Varma shared, "It's something that you speak about when the right time comes, but I can assure you that there is a lot of love in my life at the moment, and I'm happy." When probed about his previous denials, Varma explained, "I want people to be interested in my work."
He emphasized that he prefers to keep his personal life separate, avoiding paparazzi snapshots outside the dermatologist or gym. Varma firmly believes that one's work speaks volumes and highlighted the increasing number of scripts he has been receiving lately, indicating a significant interest in his professional endeavors. Tamannaah Bhatia Confirms Relationship With Vijay Varma, The Lust Stories 2 Actress Says 'He Is My Happy Place and I Care About Him Deeply'.
Speculations regarding a romantic relationship between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma surged when a video of them purportedly sharing a kiss at a New Year Party in Goa went viral on social media. While the duo remained tight-lipped about the rumors, actor Gulshan Devaiah, a close friend of Vijay, previously hinted at their connection in an interview with Hindustan Times, stating, "Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (There is something between them, but I don't know what exactly). They certainly have remarkable chemistry, and I'm sure that signifies something meaningful."
