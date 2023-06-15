During an interview with Janice Sequeira, Vijay Varma was questioned about his personal life and the recent speculations surrounding it. In response, Varma shared, "It's something that you speak about when the right time comes, but I can assure you that there is a lot of love in my life at the moment, and I'm happy." When probed about his previous denials, Varma explained, "I want people to be interested in my work."

He emphasized that he prefers to keep his personal life separate, avoiding paparazzi snapshots outside the dermatologist or gym. Varma firmly believes that one's work speaks volumes and highlighted the increasing number of scripts he has been receiving lately, indicating a significant interest in his professional endeavors.