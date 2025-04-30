New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) "Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan", starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, is slated to be released on July 11, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The musical romance film is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra.

"Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan" is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

"A wave of fresh romance is set to grace Bollywood with Zee Studios and Mini Films' 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'. Starring the versatile Vikrant Massey and introducing the charming Shanaya Kapoor, this heartwarming love story promises to captivate audiences with its depth, emotion, and irresistible chemistry. Mark your calendars for 11th July 2025, as a new chapter of romance unfolds on the big screen," a press release stated.

Massey last starred in the 2024 film "The Sabarmati Report", whereas Kapoor is yet to make her acting debut. She was supposed to make her debut with "Bedhadak" but the film was shelved.

