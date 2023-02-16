National award-winning actor Suriya on Thursday dropped a picture with the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar which has since gone viral on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Suriya shared the picture which he captioned, "Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar." In the picture, the duo could be seen posing with smiles for the camera. Suriya Meets Sachin Tendulkar! Pic of Tamil Superstar With Cricket Legend is Going Viral.

The Jai Bhim actor donned a denim blue shirt paired with beige pants, while Sachin opted for a blue checked shirt and blue jeans. Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Goat of Cinema/Cricket," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "2 Master Blasters." Another fan commented, " Two GOATs in one frame.""National Award winner Actor Surya with World Famous Sachin Tendulkar," a user wrote.A fan wrote, "Two legends in single frame." Suriya Thanks Fans and Supporters for Standing by Jai Bhim Team Amidst Ongoing Vanniyar Controversy.

Suriya received his first Best Actor National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. On the work front, he will be next seen in the periodic drama film which is tentatively titled Suriya42 and also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles.The official release date of the film is still awaited. Tendulkar, on the other hand, has the highest amount of runs in Test cricket. He has 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an average of over 53, with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

Check The Picture Which Was Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

The Post Which Sachin Tendulkar Shared:

In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries in the format. He also played one T20I in which he scored 10 runs. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. In 664 matches, the Master Blaster scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. He retired with 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across formats.

Tendulkar is also a member of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team.