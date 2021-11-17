Suriya is overwhelmed with the love and support from his admirers for his film Jai Bhim. The actor took to Twitter and poured his heart out by thanking all who stood by him. To note, this tweet by the superstar comes in when the actor and his residence have received police protection after PMK leader declared a cash reward for attacking the Jai Bhim actor. FYI, Jai Bhim has invited a lot of flake from Tamil Nadu's Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) political party, over hurting vanniyar sentiments.

Suriya:

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us ✊🏼 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

