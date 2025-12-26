Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Hours after sealing a thrilling victory over Gujarat in a nail-biter in Bengaluru at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Virat Kohli could be seen exiting the airport. He was all smiles.

Also Read | 'My First Christmas': Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share First Christmas Glimpse of Daughter Saraayah, Call Her Their Little 'Miss Claus' (View Post).

Currently, Virat has scored 208 runs in two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far at an average of 104.00 and a strike rate of 128, including a 101-ball 131 against Andhra Pradesh and a brisk 77 in 61 balls against Gujarat.

Virat's return to VHT after 15 years has also witnessed him complete a couple of milestones, reaching the 1,000-run mark in the tournament's history and also becoming the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and the fastest batter to reach the 16,000-run landmark in List A cricket.

Also Read | Vijay's Jana Nayagan Audio Launch in Malaysia; Police Ban Political Speeches, Tighten Security as Event Goes Sold Out.

Virat's return to 50-over format, which started on a poor note with two successive ducks against Australia in November, now looks a triumphant one. Starting from that unbeaten 74* in Syndey ODI, Virat has blasted 584 runs at an average of 146.00 in six innings for India/Delhi, scoring three centuries and fifties each.

All eyes are on the 'King' to wear the ODI colours when India kickstarts a three-match ODI series against New Zealand from January 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)