Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 23 (ANI): Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma were spotted on the sets of an advertisement shoot on Wednesday.

Several pictures of the couple from the sets have gone viral. In the pictures, the former Captain of the Indian cricket team was seen wearing a black turban, plain white shirt and beige coloured pants.

Also Read | Kashmiri Artisan Weaves Salman Khan's Image on Silk Carpet, Hopes To Present His Masterpiece to Bollywood Superstar As Gift (View Pic).

Anushka wore a light pink cotton kurta and sported a white mask on the sets.

Fans showered love on the pictures and most of them specially loved the 'urban' look of Virat.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Poses With Kapoor Family Featuring Kareena, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor in This Recent Get-Together Picture.

The couple has often acted in ads together and fans have loved their organic onscreen chemistry.

They also reportedly fell in love during the shoot of a shampoo ad, where they met for the first time.

Lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for the film 'Chakda Express', inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, while Virat last played against West Indies in the T-20 series at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)