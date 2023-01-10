Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Days after offering prayers at an ashram in Vrindavan, cricketer Virat Kohli penned a gratitude note thanking the almighty for bestowing him with abundant blessings in life.

Taking to Instagram, Virat posted a caption in Punjabi --"Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan", which roughly translates to "God you blessed us so abundantly that I don't have any other desires. I just want to thank you".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnMGFRatoyW/?hl=en

He also dropped an adorable photo with his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika.

In the image, Virat and Anushka can be seen swinging their little one as they walk together in the sand.

Reacting to Virat's post, actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "God blessssss!!!! Always!!!!! Basss zindagi yeh hii hai."

Virat's brother Vikas Kohli commented, "God bless."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.

On the other hand, after missing India's 2-1T20I series win over Sri Lanka in the first week of January, Virat re-joined the Indian team for the ODI leg of the tour, beginning January 10. (ANI)

