Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri visited the sacred Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on Friday evening. He arrived in the city earlier in the day for the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, 'The Bengal Files.'

Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said that he has sought Goddess Kali's blessings for his film and will succeed in launching the trailer on Saturday, August 16.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Salman Khan Treats Fans With His Soulful Rendition of Patriotic Track 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' (Watch Video).

"Today, I have come to seek the blessings of Maa, and with her blessings, no one can stop this film," he shared.

Earlier, Agnihotri, in an Instagram post, stated that the trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files' was cancelled by a leading movie theatre chain.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Marks 79th I-Day With Special Balcony Appearance Alongside Son AbRam (View Post).

"Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled. Who wants to suppress our voice? And why? But I can't be silenced. Because truth can't be silenced," he wrote on X in a strong-worded post.

https://x.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1956318308690436273

In the video, Agnihotri alleged that the trailer launch was cancelled due to "political pressure and said it is "very sad commentary on our democracy."

Nonetheless, the filmmaker has assured that the trailer launch "will proceed as scheduled".

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Bengal Files' features actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. It is focused on the events of the "Direct Action Day," aiming to unveil the "most brutal chapter" of Indian history.

A poster of the film was unveiled on Friday morning, promising to deliver the "boldest film."

'The Bengal Files' is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)