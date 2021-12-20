Saathiya Clocks 19 Years: Vivek Oberoi Gets Nostalgic and Shares Scenes From His Film With Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's a special day for actor Vivek Oberoi as his film Saathiya has completed 19 years since its release. Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a video featuring several scenes from the film, which also stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, "19 years to #Saathiyaa already! The film, Aditya the character will always have a special place in my heart! Thank you for all the love you'll have showered on the film. #19YearsOfSaathiya."

Vivek Oberoi Celebrates as Saathiya Clocks 19 Years

Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Saathiya' revolves around Aditya (Vivek) and Suhani (Rani) who elope after their parents oppose their love story.

