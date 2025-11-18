Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Several senior actors, including Waheeda Rehman and Jaya Bachchan, attended the prayer meet of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

In visuals captured by the paps, Jaya Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman were seen greeting the bereaved family.

Veteran actor Raza Murad was also present at the prayer meet.

Kamini Kaushal passed away on Friday, November 14, at the age of 98.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or.It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles.

The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

She was last seen in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which hit the theatres in 2022. (ANI)

