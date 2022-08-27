Hollywood series Wanda Vision director Matt Shakman is currently in talks to direct the much-awaited film Fantastic Four reboot version. According to Variety, with Shakman shifting focus to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the in-demand director has now exited his planned Star Trek feature at Paramount Pictures. Kathryn Hahn Birthday Special: From WandaVision to We’re the Millers, 5 Best Roles of the Actor That Showcase Her Vivacious and Valiant Acting.

Paramount Pictures, on Friday, released an official statement, which reads, "Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn't align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around the world."

The next installment of Star Trek is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, during the San Diego Comic-con 2022 revealed that the movie would kick off Phase 6 of the MCU when it debuts on November 8, 2024. The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

Earlier actor John Krasinski portrayed the role of Mr Fantastic in the film, and was recently seen playing the role in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per Variety, previously, director John Watts who directed the recent three instalments of Tom Holland's Spiderman was announced as the director of Fantastic Four, but he exited the project in April. Matt Shakman previously directed Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starrer web show WandaVision which received a positive response from the audience.