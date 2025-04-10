Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays an about to get married guy caught in a time-loop in "Bhool Chuk Maaf", says there are moments in his life that he would want to relive including the time he bagged his debut film"Love Sex Aur Dhokha" and saw "Stree 2" become a major box office success.

At the trailer launch press conference of the actor's upcoming film "Bhool Chuk Maaf", he was asked about the moments he would like to relive in his life.

"From my career, as an outsider, when you come to the city, it can be overwhelming; it is very tough. I know a lot of actor friends who've come to the city, and not everyone gets that opportunity. So, getting that first film is important for any actor who has come from outside. This happened to me in 2010," Rao told reporters at an event here.

"I would like to relive that moment again and again. I would also love to relive the moment when my mother was with me when I won the first National award. Then when ‘Stree 2' released and the first day box office number came we were like, ‘What…what has happened',” Rao said.

Another moment that the actor would want to revisit is the day he got married to wife Patralekha in 2021.

“All the three days of my wedding were most beautiful and I would like to relive it again and again, the 'pheras' were most beautiful. The first time I saw Patralekha walk the aisle, I would like to relive that again.”

In "Bhool Chuk Maaf", Rao plays a groom who discovers that the day before his wedding keeps getting repeated a la "The Groundhog Day". He then embarks on a journey to find out how he can break the cycle. In 1993's "The Groundhog Day", Bill Murray's weatherman realises that he is reliving the same day while out on an assignment.

Responding to a query about him playing the common man on screen like other seasoned actors Balraj Sahni, Sanjeev Kumar, and Irrfan Khan, Rao said he feels blessed to be compared and that his personal favourite among them is Khan.

“I'm nothing in front of what they've done (in terms of representing the common man). I'm still learning, and I want to do better and grow as an artist. I feel good when people say they relate to my films.

"It is a victory because the kind of stories and films we're making, the point is people should feel we're telling their own story. It is not easy to convince people that it is your story, and I'm bringing your version on screen. I'm glad people feel I'm one among them, so it is a blessing,” the 40-year-old actor added.

Rao's upcoming film, “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, marks his eighth collaboration with Vijan's production company Maddock Films, and the actor said he thoroughly enjoys working with him and added that he admires his passion for cinema.

Rao and Vijan have worked together on films like “Raabta”, “Stree”, “Made in China”, “Hum Do Humare Do”, “Roohi”, “Bhediya”, and “Stree 2”.

“Dinoo directed ‘Raabta', in which I played a small part. A lot of people told me, ‘Why did you do this film, anybody could've done it (role)'. I don't know if there could be a reason behind it; maybe we were meant to be together. Then straight away we did ‘Stree',” he recalled.

The actor praised Vijan for his passion for cinema and for empowering newer directors like Karan Sharma, Amar Kaushik, and Laxman Utekar.

“I've seen Dinoo's love for every film, be it small or big; he has the same passion, and that's why I love working with him. He ropes in good makers, has good stories that have quirk and twang. I like working with him,” he said.

“It's important to back good stories, and films are made by producers. He is doing great work, and I hope he keeps making these wonderful stories. We often see projects being made in the industry, and there's less focus on making stories. I'm glad I've a friend who is focused on telling stories,” Rao added.

“Bhool Chuk Maaf” is written and directed by Karan Sharma of “Maharani” fame. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, and others.

Gabbi admits she was nervous initially while working with Rao, who is one of the best Hindi movie actors.

“I was very nervous working with Raj, even he got to know about it. I remember telling him (Karan) whenever I do a scene wrong, let me know because Raj sir will perform well. On the first two days, I was nervous. Later, Raj sir made me comfortable and told me, ‘We're here to help; if there's anything that goes wrong, we will let you know'. I'm thankful to Raj sir and Karan sir for ensuring that I perform better. It is one of the most beautiful experiences that I've had.”

The actor, who shot to fame with the OTT series, “Jubilee”, expressed gratitude to Vijan for trusting her for a comedic role.

“I've always had doubts about whether I can do comedy (onscreen) or not. I had no idea if I could do it on camera. Comedy is very tough. When I did ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf', I learnt a bit about it by working with Raj sir and the cast we've had, like the comic timing and all. I'm ready to do comedy films now,” Gabbi said.

“There are very few people like Dinesh sir, who have that faith in actors. When they see the potential, they put the money on them; they give them the opportunity. I'm thankful to Dinoo for trusting me,” she added.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, is slated to release in theatres on May 9.

