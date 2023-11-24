Panaji (Goa) [India], November 24 (ANI): Actor Pooja Bhatt has often opened up about her battle with alcoholism and how she found love in sobriety.

In a recent interview with ANI, the 'Zakhm' star shared how social drinkers used to judge her after she decided to quit alcohol a couple of years ago.

Also Read | Adrishya Jalakangal Review: Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan's Anti-War Film Receives Positive Response From Critics.

" For the first time in my life, I was given the tag of being boring. I was like wow that is something new. You know why because I don't drink. You see most of people live in denial.. they are like no, no I only drink in the evening or on weekends..I don't drink alone... they feel that they have control over their drinking habit but that is a myth. If you take a sip and then you can't control yourself then you have a problem," she said on the sidelines of the 54th IFFI, where her film 'Sanaa' was premiered.

"When a person admits that I have an issue and deals with their demons then the rest of the people who are hiding away from their demons get uncomfortable," Pooja added.

Also Read | Fargo S5 Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh's Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Previously in one of her Instagram posts, Pooja said that alcohol was her drug of choice.

"Alcohol is a drug and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes and 'well' meaning acquaintances alike," she said.

Pooja Bhatt is nearly seven years sober and she is clearly proud of her journey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)