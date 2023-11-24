Dr Biju's Adrishya Jalakangal, featuring Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan, unfolds a poignant narrative of marginalised individuals in a society on the brink of conflict. Despite governmental war preparations, the film sheds light on the powerless. Released on November 24, 2023, the movie received praise from critics for its compelling portrayal. Adrishya Jalakangal Trailer: Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan Starrer Relies On Anti-War Theme, Using Tropes Of Psychological Thriller (Watch Video).

Offering an insightful perspective on societal disparity, it resonates with audiences, spotlighting the struggles of the underprivileged against the backdrop of impending chaos. Critics commend its poignant storytelling and nuanced performances, adding depth to this thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Check Out Critics Review for Adrishya Jalakangal Here:

Indian Express: Tovino Thomas delivers an outstanding performance in a role that diverges from his previous works, showcasing excellence in body language and a keen focus on the character’s nuances. Nimisha Sajayan, once again, demonstrates her prowess, shining in an unconventional character (not in terms of profession). The kids in the film’s world, Govardhan BK and Ishitha Sudheesh, too deliver superb performances, and Indrans excels once more, hitting the mark with his portrayal.

OnManorama: Adrishya Jalakangal is unequivocally an art-house film. Much like its title suggests, it revolves around individuals who are invisible yet cast shadows on the real world. Adrishya Jalakangal Trailer: Dr Biju's 'Invisible Windows', Starring Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan, Promises Surrealist War Film With Global Appeal (Watch Video).

Times Now: A concoction of so many themes may leave some viewers sctarching their heads. The anti-war message, despite being much-needed, seems preachy and fails to strike a chord. On the technical front, while Ricky Kej's score hits the right spot, editor Davis Manuel could've done a better job.

But notwithstanding the aforementioned flaws, Adrishya Jalakangal deserves your time, mainly for the effort.

The South First: Tovino Thomas, as the nameless character, is exceptional. He played a gipsy for the first time in his career. His body language and conversations are apt. Adrishya Jalakangal is an exceptional movie that talks about the after-effects of war from the point of view of the common people.

Asianet: Adrishya Jalakangal is an anti-war film featuring a layered structure and a surrealistic treatment. The setting takes place in an imaginary space, contributing to the film's unique narrative. Biju emphasised that the script is socially driven, delving into various aspects and elements of society associated with the concept of war. The movie is a combination of thriller, horror, and war drama. Tovino Thomas Bags Best Asian Actor at Septimius Awards For 2018, Malayalam Actor Says ‘This One Is for Kerala’ (View Pics).

Adrishya Jalakangal is helmed by Dr Riju and stars Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. The movie hit theatres on November 24, 2023.

