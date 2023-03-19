New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): 'Naatu Naatu' fever has taken across the globe!

And, ever since the song was honoured at the Oscars this year, the country has been in a celebration mood. Joining many in celebrating the commendable feat, the German ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann took to the streets of Old Delhi to groove to the beats of the power-packed song.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan’s Indore Gig Hijacked by Political Group, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

The German Ambassador along with his team members staged a flash mob near the Red Fort and danced to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu'. He even posted the video on his Twitter handle.

He attached a caption along with the video - "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu's victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks, @rokEmbIndiafor inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan and @RRRMovieteam! #embassychallange is open. Who's next?"

Also Read | MC Stan Indore Concert: Karni Sena Disrupts Bigg Boss 16 Winner and Rapper’s Show Over ‘Foul Language’.

Check out the video here:

https://twitter.com/AmbAckermann/status/1637020499678224384

Netizens were impressed by his dance moves. One Twitter user wrote, "Awesome!! #dance is the greatest form of human expression. ,#NaatuNaatu all the way! #embassychallenge."

https://twitter.com/PrakashPat85/status/1637043922236063744

Another Twitter user wrote, "Haha.. this is lovely!!!"

https://twitter.com/yoursamar/status/1637025404958699520

Talking about 'Naatu Naatu', it was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)