Jr NTR celebrates his 40th birthday on May 20. Fondly called as Tarak by his fans, the Telugu star enjoys a massive fan following globally. Having said that, it was merely at the age of 17, when he made his debut as a lead star in Ninnu Choodalani. Over the years, he has given many hits, however, it was SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film RRR that turned out to be a landmark gem in his career. His "Naatu Naatu" dance moves from the magnum opus received him international recognition and trust us this is just the beginning.

Case in point, on the occasion of his birthday today, we list some of Jr NTR's chartbuster songs that will instantly pump up your mood and make you groove. For the unaware, the actor also happens to be a trained Kuchipudi dancer.

Naatu Naatu

First things first, let’s talk about the Oscar winning song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the track took the internet by storm for its Indian flavour. Also, another highlight of the melody was the dance performed by the actors which turned out to be a visual treat for fans.

Love Dhebba

From the movie Nannaku Prematho, this song sees Jr NTR grooving with Rakul Preet Singh and its fire. Right from the actor's expressions to his leg work, the birthday boy is ah-mazing.

Pakka Local

One of Jr NTR’s best dance numbers, this viral track from the flick Janatha Garage is superb. In this item song, the superstar is surely stealing all the limelight from the sizzling actress. Naatu Naatu Fever at German Embassy As Staff Dances to the Oscar-Winning RRR Song (Watch Video).

Rabbaru Gajula

This hit melody from the movie Yamadonga sees the actor at his quirky best. Adding humour and lot of expressions while dancing is a tough job, but Jr NTR does it with ease here.

Tring Tring

Last but not the least, we have this superhit groovy song featuring the actor and Raashi Khanna. You’ll be amazed to see Jr NTR nailing every step smoothly in this peppy number.

That’s it, guys! These are top five dance numbers of the ‘young tiger’ of the South cinema. Tell us which among the above tracks is your fave?

