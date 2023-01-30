Shah Rukh Khan showers flying kisses on fans gathered outside his house (Image Source: ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): SRK greeted and showered his love on thousands of fans on Sunday as a crowd gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' after the massive box office success of 'Pathaan'.

Fans showed their excitement as their favourite superstar back on screen again after a wait of four years.

The superstar surprised his fans on Sunday evening by greeting them from his house Mannat's roof!

SRK was dressed in an all-black outfit.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways.

Talking about 'Pathaan', the film is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

With its opening weekend record, 'Pathaan' also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crores worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.(ANI)

