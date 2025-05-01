Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1(ANI): Deepika Padukone opened up about working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and also praised the actor for the respect he shows toward his female co-stars during the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

During a special panel discussion titled 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler' which also featured SRK and filmmaker Karan Johar, Padukone spoke about her journey in the industry and her long-time co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about how the actor treats women around him, she shared, "It's not just respect for women when the camera is rolling; it's in every pore of his body. He is always aware of the presence of a woman, and he ensures that she is comfortable and well taken care of. It's not something he switches on. It's just inherently who he is, and I don't know him any other way, and I have known him since I was 16."

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which was a major hit and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Over the years, the two have shared screen space in several films, including Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and most recently, Pathaan.

Meanwhile, WAVES 2025 is a four-day summit with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aimed at positioning India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The event brings together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from around the world.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared the event a historic milestone in India's cultural and creative journey.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run until May 4. (ANI)

