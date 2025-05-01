Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's sweet moment caught the attention of everyone at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The 'Padmaavat' star made a grand entry at the event. However, what grabbed the eyeballs was how Mira helped Deepika fix her dupatta. Later, the two of them shared a warm hug.

The videos that are going viral on social media shows how Mira helped Deepika to pin the dupatta and made sure that it was placed properly.

This simple and heartwarming gesture of Mira stole the attention at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 on Thursday at the Jio World Convention Centre, calling it a historic moment for India's cultural and creative sectors.

The four-day summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.WAVES 2025 is India's first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors.

It will bring together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network. From film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting, the event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will continue until May 4. (ANI)

