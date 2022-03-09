Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): 'Good American' co-founder Khloe Kardashian opened up about her family's earnings from their upcoming reality show on Hulu, on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old reality TV star told Variety that all the family members will earn the same salary for the Hulu show. "We are all equals," she said.

Opening up on how much role money played, she said, "It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment."

Speaking about the financial terms of the contract, she said, "We always have our private family conversations, and we're pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us."

But it is ultimately the Momager, Kris Jenner, who does all the negotiations. "She fights like a pit bull," Khloe said about her mom.

Apart from Khloe, other members of the family also touched upon many topics, which the public has been itching to hear an opinion about.

'The Kardashians' will premier on Hulu, on 14 April 2022. (ANI)

