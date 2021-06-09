Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Days after Juhi Chawla's lawsuit challenging 5G wireless network technology was dismissed, the actor on Wednesday said her message was lost in the noise.

Chawla had on May 31 approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

The Delhi high court last week slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Chawla and co-petitioners -- social worker Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, and described their plea as "defective", "abuse of process of law" and said it was filed for "gaining publicity".

In an Instagram post, the 53-year-old actor said the aim was to establish whether the 5G technology is safe for everyone or not.

“In the past few days, there was so much noise that I could not hear myself. In this noise, I felt a very important message got lost which is we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. Please do bring it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify 5G safe,” Chawla said in a video message.

S P Kochhar, director general, Cellular Operators' Association of India had told PTI that any concern around the adverse impact of 5G on health is "totally misplaced".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)