Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): As 'Khoon Pasina' clocked 45 years, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled fighting a real tiger on the film's set.

Big B shared a picture, in which he can be seen performing the particular action stunt.

Also Read | Dileep's Assault Case: Kerala HC Asks Malayalam Actor to Appear Before Police for Questioning.

In the caption, he also revealed that while shooting for this scene, he had been awaiting the news of the birth of his son Abhishek Bachchan.

"Fighting a live Tiger for film KHOON PASINA .. 45 years completed !!! .. Chandivali Studios , Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek," Big B wrote.

Also Read | Nat Geo Cancels Race To The Center Of The Earth After First Season.

Reacting to Big B's post, a fan commented, "What an era it was."

Another one wrote, "You are an inspiration."

'Khoon Pasina' also featured Nirupa Roy, Helen, and Kader Khan among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)