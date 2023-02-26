New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Actor Naga Chaitanya had a fanboy moment meeting music maestro Ilaiyaraaja recently.

Taking to Instagram, Naga Chaitanya described how he felt on meeting the Aagaasam hitmaker.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Aka Mrs Malhotra Is Back at Work As She Winks in This New Glimpse From Her Vanity Van (View Pic).

He wrote, "And this happened today ! Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir , his compositions took me through so many journeys in life .. so many times have I played out a scene in my head , pictured a script with his reference .. to now rajasir composing for #custody . Truly grateful."

Naga Chaitanya also shared a picture with Ilaiyaraaja, garnering several likes and comments.

Also Read | Hailie Jade Mathers' Fiance Evan McClintock Reveals How He Took Eminem's Blessing Before Proposing to Her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpFSTt1S-kE/?hl=en

"Suber babu," a social media user commented.

"Best," another one wrote.

Ilaiyaraaja is scoring the music for Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' along with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The 'Custody' is directed by Ilaiyaraaja's nephew and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The film stars Krithi Shetty Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki.

Going by the posters of the movie and the tagline "You must be the change you want to see in the world (A quote of Mahatma Gandhi)", it looks like Custody has Naga Chaitanya playing a rebel constable, who is trapped by the system. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)