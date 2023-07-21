Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): As Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their next release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Alia, Ranveer and Karan Johar recently interacted with students for the IIMUN series ahead the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

During the interaction, they played a ‘never have I ever’ game. They were asked if they ever had a crush on their teacher.

Alia and Karan replied with an ‘I have not’ stick.

On the other hand, Ranveer replied with an ‘I have’ one.

He said, “It was 1st grade. Miss Melrose McGill from Learners' Academy, Bandra. If you are watching this, I still have a very special place in my heart.”

While Alia shined in a blue chiffon saree, looking like the perfect bride with her long dupatta and matching jewellery, Ranveer’s look was not to be missed. He stunned everyone with his all-white outfit, while Karan appeared fashionable in his all-black attire.

Recently, Alia and Ranveer walked the runway at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show. Actors from B-town including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi, attended the event. Mukesh Ambani and his family also participated in the event.

Ranveer and Alia will be sharing screen space in the movie 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. (ANI)

