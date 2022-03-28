Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): American actor Will Smith finally won an Oscar after taking home the Best Actor accolade for 'King Richard'.

Before being nominated for 'King Richard', Smith had received Oscar nods for 'Ali' in 2002 and 'The Pursuit of Happyness' in 2007. But he was not able to take home the coveted prize at that time.

Earlier this year, Smith had won his first Globen Globe in the same category for 'King Richard', which is a 2021 American biographical drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The film follows the life of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

The movie stars Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. It was named one of the best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute and earned six nominations at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards (including Best Picture).

Earlier at the Oscars 2022, Smith had slapped comedian Chris Rock after he got miffed at a joke directed towards his wife.

As per Variety, Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith (Will Smith's wife) being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head. Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to punch Rock.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

