Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Gujarat government is prioritising modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop Gujarat's cities as smart urban centres. Moving forward in this approach, a key pilot project has been initiated in the expanding Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area, aiming to address problems caused by stray cattle.

According to an official release, following the establishment of the AI Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, efforts are underway to strengthen citizen service delivery by integrating advanced technology into state administration.

Stray cows often lead to traffic-related issues in Ahmedabad. Currently, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation teams capture photographs of stray cattle in different areas through CCTV and identify them through microchips and RFID tags. Since officials carry out this process manually, it consumes considerable time and effort.

To resolve this, the administration has begun introducing AI-based solutions to speed up identification and reduce the time and effort involved. The AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City in Gandhinagar has assigned an agency to develop an AI model. The agency has proposed solutions based on a deep learning model and will soon present the developed model before the steering committee. This model will integrate images captured through CCTV cameras to identify cows and trace their owners in real time, the release stated.

A cow's nose is its unique biometric ID. Just as every person has a unique fingerprint, every cow has a unique nose pattern. The model scans the face, any marks or stains on the eyes & face. Using this information, the AI model identifies the cow from the crowd, matches it with the database, and provides the details of the cattle owner.

Currently, about 1 lakh 10 thousand cows in Ahmedabad are equipped with RFID tags and microchips. Their database is maintained by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Cameras at 130 junctions across the city capture images of stray cows.

If successful, this solution will help manage traffic and other problems caused by stray cows more effectively. The initiative also aims to boost public safety by preventing cattle-related accidents and establishing a data-driven monitoring system, the release noted. (ANI)

