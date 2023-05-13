Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): The most anticipated sequel 'Beetlejuice 2' has added another member to its star cast and it's none other than actor Willem Dafoe.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Willem joins the members of the original cast of 'Beetlejuice' including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara. Other newcomers in the film are Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux.

Not much regarding the plot of the movie is revealed yet as the makers have decided to keep it under the curtains and fuel the curiosity of the audience.

The film will be directed by Tim Burton and the script is written by Alfred Gough who gained fame for his work in the web series 'Wednesday'.

The original 'Beetlejuice' movie was a huge box-office success. The story revolved around the spirits of a deceased couple who are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, hiring a malicious spirit of the same name (played by Keaton) to drive them out.

The movie did wonders for Warner Bros as it won an Academy Award for Best Makeup the following year.

The sequel will hit theatres on September 6, 2024. (ANI)

