Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Disney Channel and Disney+ have announced the renewal of the popular series 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' for a second season.

The show, which serves as a follow-up to the classic Disney sitcom 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' premiered in October 2024 and has been well-received by audiences.

According to Variety, production for the new season is set to begin in Los Angeles in May.

Executive producer and series star David Henrie expressed his excitement about the renewal, and said, "I'm overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of 'Wizards' fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan!," as quoted by Variety.

Henrie reprises his role as Justin Russo in the series, which follows an adult Justin as he navigates his normal life with his family while also mentoring a young wizard-in-training.

The show also stars Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos.

The series has been a ratings success, with the first episode drawing 3.2 million views on Disney plus in its first 12 days.

It also garnered 2.3 million views on YouTube, as per Variety.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers alongside executive producers Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Selena Gomez, and Henrie. (ANI)

