Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 6 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma has sent out her best wishes to India Women's cricket team which is currently locking horns with Pakistan in Mount Maunganui in their first match of the Women's World Cup tournament 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka wrote, " Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE! The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!."

On Sunday morning, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7 against Pakistan in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval.

Interestingly, Anushka will be seen donning the blue jersey with the film 'Chakda Xpress' which revolves around the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. (ANI)

