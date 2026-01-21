Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Washington DC [US], January 21 (ANI): The fan-favourite Disney film 'High School Musical' just turned 20.

Twenty years after the movie first aired, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman met again at an anniversary event held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, as per PEOPLE. The musical rom-com was released on 20th January 2006 and became a huge hit around the world.

Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one picture, she stood with Lucas Grabeel, who played her on-screen brother Ryan, and Monique Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie. Ashley wrote "Reunited" with a red heart emoji.

She also posted a photo of a sign that read "HSM 20, EHS" with the Wildcats paw logo, a nod to East High School from the movie. In another picture, Ashley was seen trying on her pink graduation cap from High School Musical 3 and wrote, "It still fits!"

Ashley was joined by her 4-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French, at the celebration. Jupiter wore a bright pink dress with gold details and took pictures with her mom in Sharpay's famous pink golf cart from High School Musical 2. Ashley joked in her caption, "Not Jupiter upstaging me."

Earlier in the day, Ashley also took to her Instagram account to share a series of throwback snaps from the film and moments spent hanging out with the stars.

Along with the pictures, Ashley added a caption: "20 years ago, we had no idea what this would turn into. I'm so grateful for what this movie has given me, and for the fans who made it what it is. To be part of something this iconic, that still has new fans discovering it today, is truly wild. It keeps growing in ways I never imagined. I love you, Sharpay. And let me just say... we're still looking fabulous!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTvQhmXlB25/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

High School Musical first aired on Disney Channel on January 20, 2006, and quickly became a massive success. Millions of viewers watched the premiere, and the soundtrack topped music charts. The story followed Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez as they tried out for the school musical, shaking up life at East High.

The movie led to two sequels and later spin-offs. Even after two decades, the film still holds a special place in fans' hearts. (ANI)

