Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Devgn's cheering for Team India by sticking to their TV screen at home. Watching the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match with family, actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay posted a picture of excited Devgns and wrote, "Devgn's collective roar for Team India Bring home the #indvsausfinal #cwc23final/"

The image features Ajay with his son Yug, wife Kajol, nephews- Aaman and Danish. Actor Vatsal Sheth was also seen in the picture.

Earlier today, Kajol shared a series of pictures expressing gratitude to the men in her life on the occasion of International Men's Day and also wished Team India good luck for the World Cup final.

The first picture captured Kajol posing with Ajay Devgn.

The next one Kajol strked a pose with her son Yug and Aaman and Danish Devgn.

She also shared photos featuring Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and make-up artist Mickey Contractor.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's sports drama film 'Maidaan', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', director Vikas Bahl's untitled supernatural thriller film, and in director Rohit Shetty's next 'Singham Again'. (ANI)

