Actress Katrina Kaif has spoken about star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the India vs Australia Final match at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The Tiger 3 star said whenever the star cricketer is playing, there is joy on his actress-wife's face. Katrina Kaif Is Miffed With Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor For Confirming Her and Vicky Kaushal’s Relationship - Reports,

Katrina said: "They (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) are such wonderful support to each other. You can see whenever Virat is playing, there is joy on her (Anushka's) face, it's beautiful to see that. But I think Virat is an inspiration for all of us, he's dedicated, he's disciplined.”

“Look at the fitness level that he has brought in, he has only made himself better. You see the dedication and the discipline that he has brought in." The match can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

