New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In the digital realm, emoticons have fundamentally altered the way we communicate. Emojis are a popular technique allowing people to express or convey their emotions and sentiments in texts. Our ability to communicate has been greatly improved by emojis, to the point that many smartphone keyboards now suggest appropriate emoticons as we type. As a result, on July 17, people all across the world celebrate World Emoji Day.

World Emoji Day was first publicly founded in 2013 by Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia. Intriguingly, we commemorate this day on July 17 since the emoji for "calendar" shows the date as its representation. Over 3,500 emojis are currently available over the internet.

Also Read | Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests Positive for COVID-19, Tamil Actress Makes an Earnest Appeal to People To Mask Up (Watch Video).

Lets's dive into the list of these most commonly used to emojis in today's world:

1. Red Heart emoticonThis emoticon is amongst the most often used ones. It can be used to convey affection and passion. Two red heart emojis a standard red heart and a heart suit is available on the keyboard.

Also Read | Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Ready To Sizzle on the Big Screens With Her Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller, After 'Oo Antava'.

2. Loudly crying face emoticonA yellow face with an open mouth sobbing and streams of heavy tears may confuse an unprepared user for a single second, but fear not: while this emoji may be used to represent sadness, it is most commonly used to express happiness.

3. Face with tears of joy emoticon"Face with tears of joy" emoticon portrays someone who is so delighted that tears stream down their cheeks. When someone says or does something hilarious or embarrassing, it can be used as an emotional-tone marker to indicate delight and merriment.

4. Pleading face emoticonThere are several uses for the "large puppy-dog eyes" emoji. Others use it to demonstrate their concern or unhappiness, while yet others use it to demonstrate their concern. If you want to express pity, affection, or adoration for someone else on social media, the pleading face emoji is a great alternative.

5. Rolling on floor laughing emoticon

A yellow face that appears to be rolling around on the floor in laughter is compressed and tipped on its side. This emoji typically depicts fits of uncontrollable laughter, in contrast to Face with Tears of Joy. It is also frequently used as a retort to "when somebody says anything stupid." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)