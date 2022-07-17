Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whose performance in the just released Iravin Nizhal has come in for praise, on Sunday announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Varalaxmi said: "Covid Positive ... in spite of all precautions. Actors please start insisting on masking up the entire crew because we as actors can't wear masks. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says ‘Please Be Careful And Mask Up’.

"Those who have met me or been in contact with me please watch out for symptoms and get checked. Please be careful and mask up. Covid is still here." The actress also posted a video in which she made an earnest appeal to people to mask up. Yashoda: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shares a Video With Beautiful Moments As She Wraps Up Her Part in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film – WATCH.

Check It Out:

Covid Positive..inspite of all precautions..actors plz start insisting on masking up the entire crew bcos we as actors cant wear masks.. Those who have met me or been in contact with me plz watch out for symptoms and get checked.. Plz be careful and mask up..covid is still here pic.twitter.com/MyegWOSQ5a — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) July 17, 2022

In the video, she says, "Hi Guys, Good morning. Not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid in spite of being careful and masking up. I have got it from the set. Please be careful and those who have come in contact with me, check yourselves and watch out for symptoms. Covid is still very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).