New Delhi [India], 22 June (ANI): The 'X Factor singer, Tom Mann, on Wednesday, shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram account, about the passing away of his fiancee Danielle Hampson on the day of their wedding.

Tom Mann, shared a monochrome picture of Danielle and his eight-month-old son on Instagram. He wrote, "I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June" in the caption.

The 'Stereo Kicks' star is completely heartbroken as the best day of their lives turned out to be the worst. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you" the singer added.

After dating for so long, the 28-year-old singer decided to marry Danielle Hampson, after they had their first child in 2021, and the couple wanted to share this bond together, but life had other plans.

Tom, continued in his statement, "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don't know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

The 'Stand by' singer praised her partner as "The most beautiful person inside out and the brightest light in any room", he added, " The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

The reason behind the death of Danielle Hampson is still not revealed. (ANI)

