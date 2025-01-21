Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him on his birth anniversary with an emotional post.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kirti posted a video compilation of some of the 'Chhichhore' actor's cherished moments. She also added an emotional note to celebrate his legacy.

In her note, Kirti remembered Sushant not just as an actor but as a "seeker," a "thinker," and a soul filled with "boundless curiosity."

"Your light continues to shine in the hearts of millions. You weren't just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love. From the universe you admired to the dreams you so fearlessly pursued, you taught us all to reach beyond limits, to wonder, to question, and to love deeply," she wrote.

"Every smile you shared, every dream you spoke of, and every piece of wisdom you left behind is a reminder that your essence is eternal. You are not just a memory--you are an energy, a force that continues to inspire," Shweta continued.

"Bhai, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Today, we celebrate you--your brilliance, your passion, and your infinite soul," she added.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra residence. He was 34.

Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta.

The actor transitioned to the big screen and was seen in movies like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara, among others.

He gained significant popularity after his biggest success, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film was released on OTT. (ANI)

