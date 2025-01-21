TV actor Karan Veer Mehra made headlines after clinching the title of Bigg Boss 18, marking a significant achievement as his second consecutive win on a reality show, following his victory in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The win, announced on January 19, saw Karan receiving the trophy and INR 50 lakh in prize money from Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. Actor Vivian Dsena took the position of first runner-up, while Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh rounded out the top six finalists. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra REACTS to Comparisons With Late Sidharth Shukla, Reveals Sid Once Lent Him His Pricey Bike for Portfolio Shoot (Watch Video).

Karan Veer Mehra – ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 was determined through audience votes, with Karan Veer Mehra thanking his supporters and loved ones. Reflecting on the journey, he expressed his gratitude, stating, “I would like to give credit to a lot of people starting from my family — my mom, my sister, her children, my-brother-in-law and my dad. It is my dad’s birthday today. And the Big Boss audience who watched the show and supported me,” reports PTI. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Chum Darang Shares Heartfelt Thoughts on Reaching Top 5 and Praises Karan Veer Mehra’s Win; Says, ‘He Performed So Well’.

Karan Veer Mehra’s Plans With ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Prize Money

When asked about his plans for the INR 50 lakh prize money, Karan Veer Mehra revealed his noble intention of investing it into an education fund for the children of his staff. He told Mid-Day, “I haven’t yet collected my Khatron Ke Khiladi money, but I plan to fund the education of my staff’s children. This is something I’ve been considering for a while. I’m already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them.”

Karan Veer Mehra’s generous decision to invest his Bigg Boss 18 prize money into his staff's children's education reflects his humble nature and desire to make a positive impact.

