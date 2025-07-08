New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on her social media as the duo celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Shahid, 44, and Mira, 30, tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. They have two children: eight-year-old daughter Misha, and son Zain, who is six years old.

Also Read | 'Deepika Padukone Ke Saath Aisa...': Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid Recalls Her Parents' Reaction to 'Indias's Got Latent' Controversy (Watch Video).

Mira shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday.

"Ten years later, and you're still the one- my forever. You and I, we, us, and now," she wrote in the caption. It comprised pictures of the couple together and their children.

Also Read | 'Brings Us Closer to the Epic Tale Once Again': Hina Khan Praises 'Sita Charitam' Theatrical Show, Joins Fundraiser Supporting Free Education for Underprivileged Children (View Post).

Shahid's latest work is "Deva", which was released on January 31. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also featured Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid, who essayed the role of a police officer.

The actor will next star in Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled film. It will also mark the fourth collaboration for the actor and filmmaker after "Kaminey" (2009), "Haider" (2014), and "Rangoon" (2017).

The film will also have Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)