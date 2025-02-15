Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): The creators of 'Four More Shots Please!' have returned with another series, 'Ziddi Girls,' a refreshing college drama featuring a cast of female newcomers. It is set to stream worldwide on February 27.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the series is directed by Shonali Bose and written and co-directed by Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma.

Also Read | Actress Ileana D'Cruz Confirms Second Pregnancy With Husband Michael Dolan by Sharing Midnight Cravings on Insta (See Pic).

'Ziddi Girls' stars Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini and Anupriya Caroli in the lead roles. They are joined by acclaimed actors Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey and Revathy in the show.

The eight-episode Hindi Original web series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 27.

Also Read | 'Vidaamuyarchi' OTT Release Date: Here's When You Can Watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil Action Thriller After Its Theatrical Run!.

As per the press note by the makers, 'Ziddi Girls' captures the magic of being young and idealistic, both unsure and brave, as a group of Gen Z freshers enter a reputed Delhi college, hoping to navigate their dreams and the realities of adulthood.

At its heart, the series celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship and sisterhood, emphasizing the power of solidarity and unwavering support as these young women chase their dreams and forge a friendship unlike any other.

The creators of the series, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, recalled their collaboration with Prime Video for 'Four More Shots Please! in a press note.

"Prime Video and we go very far back with the much successful and international Emmy nominated Four More Shots Please! another story about female friendships set in the lonely city of Mumbai. If you thought that's the extent of sisterhood celebrating narratives we can tell, here comes Ziddi Girls to show you that we've only just begun."

Talking about their next release, the duo stated,

"Ziddi Girls is a series about 5 young girls searching for their identity and an anchor in life-enriching friendships, in Delhi. Spirited as they are, young as they are, even foolish some would say--Ziddi Girls captures them on an unforgettable journey of discovery and stubborn courage. After all, what are we if not they who stand by our beliefs, our faith. Catch these very lovely young women on Prime Video on February 27."

'Ziddi Girls' will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)