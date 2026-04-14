Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): The beloved series 'Young Sherlock' has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Guy Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the second season, with Ritchie having directed the first two episodes of Season 1. Hero Fiennes Tiffin will return as the titular young master detective.

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"Young Sherlock has that rare magic--millions of fans around the world aren't just watching a detective story, they're falling in love with the origin of an icon," said Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, as quoted by Variety.

"Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock's early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what's to come. We can't wait to see where they take him next in Season Two," added Friedlander as quoted by Variety

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Along with Fiennes Tiffin, the first season starred Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Colin Firth.

According to the outlet, Ritchie serves as an executive producer in addition to directing. The series was created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer.

The official logline for Season 1 states, "When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes (Fiennes Tiffin) meets none other than James Moriarty (Finn), he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock's first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series exposes the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident," as quoted by Variety.

All eight episodes of the first season series will premiere on March 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (ANI)

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